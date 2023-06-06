iWant TFC celebrates all forms of love on Pride Month

MANILA -- iWantTFC is celebrating Pride Month by featuring movies and series about all types of love in the special selection called "Love is Love."

Leading the selection is iWantTFC's latest original series "Drag You & Me" that tackles drag culture and stars Andrea Brillanates, JC Alcantara, and Christian Bables.

Other iWantTFC originals that are available for streaming are the girls’ love series “Sleep with Me” starring Janine Gutierrez and Lovi Poe, and “Fluid”; the boys’ love (BL) rom-com “Oh, Mando!”; and the advocacy series “Mga Batang Poz.”

Also featured are empowering films and series about loving freely and living authentically like Keann Johnson and Adrian Lindayag’s “The Boy Foretold by the Stars” and its sequel series “Love Beneath the Stars,” Black Sheep’s hit series “Hello Stranger” with Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara, and the Star Cinema film “My Lockdown Romance” with Jameson Blake and Joao Constancia.

Also part of the selection are stories on learning how to embrace one’s sexuality and being true to oneself like “The Panti Sisters,” “Die Beautiful,” “The Third Party,” and “Baka Bukas.”

Viewers can also enjoy feel-good and relatable Thai BL series “2gether the Series,” “Still 2gether,” “A Tale of a Thousand Stars,” and “Bad Buddy,” among others.

iWantTFC will also showcase well-loved and classic LGBT-themed movies such as Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos’ “T-Bird at Ako,” Gloria Diaz and Elizabeth Oropesa’s “Si Chedeng at si Apple,” and “In My Life” starring Vilma Santos, John Lloyd Cruz, and Luis Manzano.