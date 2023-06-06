MANILA -- Actor Hero Angeles is celebrating his 19th anniversary in show business.

Angeles entered the entertainment world after winning the first season of ABS-CBN's talent search Star Circle Quest (SCQ) on June 5, 2004.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Angeles marked the occasion as he uploaded a throwback photo of him as well as his snaps with his SCQ batchmates.



"Truly a life-changing experience. Thank you @abscbn and @starmagicphils," Angeles captioned his post.



Part of the SCQ Season 1's top 10 were Roxanne Guinoo, Joross Gamboa, Melissa Ricks, Neri Naig, Errol Abalayan, Michelle Madrigal, Joseph Bitangcol, Raphael Martinez and Sandara Park.

After SCQ, Angeles and Park worked together as love team partners and starred in hit films like "Bcuz Of U" and "Can This Be Love."

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Angeles admitted that Park's return to her native Korea cost him career. In 2009, Park achieved worldwide fame as a member of the K-pop girl group 2NE1.

Last year, Angeles starred in an episode of "Maalaala Mo Kaya."