Fra Lippo Lippi's Per Sorensen guests on 'Showtime'

MANILA -- Fra Lippo Lippi’s Per Sorensen is back in the Philippines for a two-night concert this June.

To promote the shows, Sorensen appeared on “It’s Showtime” on Tuesday to invite Kapamilya viewers to watch his upcoming shows.

Sorensen said the concerts will be held at The Theatre at Solaire at 8 p.m. on June 16, and at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex at 8 p.m. on June 17.

He also treated the audience of the ABS-CBN noontime program with a short rendition of Fra Lippo Lippi’s “Light and Shade.”

Aside from “Light and Shade,” Sorensen is also known for hits such as “Beauty and Madness,” “Later,” and “Everytime I See You.”

His upcoming concerts “The Return of the Voice of Fra Lippo Lippi Per Sorensen” are presented by New DMC Entertainment Production Management.

Sorensen’s special guests include Maui & Sons, and The Rail and Steve Hovington of B-Movie.