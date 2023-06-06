MANILA -- The music video for "Damdamin," the debut single of former "Idol Philippines" season 2 contestant Misha de Leon, was released over the weekend.

The more than four-minute video was directed by Raymark King Bingcang.

"Damdamin" was composed, arranged and produced by Jungee Marcelo.

On Instagram, De Leon expressed her gratitude to all those behind her music video, as well as her supporters.

"Immense gratitude to God, my family, and the incredible teams behind my music video. Your unwavering support and love made this dream a reality. Heartfelt thanks to my family for their constant inspiration and strength. To my amazing team, your dedication and creativity surpassed expectations," De Leon wrote, tagging directors Raymark King Bingcang and Paolo Ariola and production house Alasingko Media "for shooting this beautiful MV."

She also thanked Carlos Jorge Reyes, Karyl Oliva and Nathan Bacala for their guidance.

"To my awesome glam team who were so awesome to work with. Finally, thanks to all who played a part, including my devoted fans. I feel honored and blessed to have such an amazing support system. Let's continue this journey together," she added.

Despite getting eliminated in. "Idol Philippines" last year, de Leon vowed to continue singing and pursue her dreams.

According to the young singer, "Idol Philippines" changed her as a person, and that she will always cherish all of her memories made on the show.

