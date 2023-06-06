Chris Hemsworth teases 'most elaborate' stunts in 'Extraction 2'

MANILA -- Australian actor Chris Hemsworth arrived in the Philippines on Sunday to kick off the promotional tour for his highly anticipated Netflix movie “Extraction 2.”

Along with the movie’s director Sam Hargrave, Hemsworth graced a press conference on Monday that attracted media representatives from various countries across Asia and the Pacific.

Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave attend the APAC press conference of 'Extraction 2' in the Philippines on June 5, 2023. Netflix

During the event, Hemsworth and Hargrave shared insights into the challenges they faced while filming the intense action scenes in the movie, offering a glimpse of the exciting things fans can expect from the upcoming film.

“This is bigger and larger and more exciting and there were more variables, a larger component of risks. We were on top of the train, the train was moving 50 miles per hour. It was snowing in Czech Republic. There was a helicopter and there were 23 in front of me flying backwards,” Hemsworth recalled.

“It’s scenes like that and the scene in the prison yard, which I think was in the first trailer where we had 300 extras and myself lit on fire… It was terrifying but I think we all knew the elevated risks was gonna give us an elevated performance and overall effects.”

Chris Hemsworth attends the APAC press conference of 'Extraction 2' in the Philippines on June 5, 2023. Netflix

Although he’s done a lot of action movies in the past, Hemsworth noted that he’s a little bit older now so it hurts a bit more when he make mistakes in the stunt choreography.

“It was the most elaborate stunt sequence and fight choreography that I have ever been handed and had to learn. We had months of rehearsals. On the set, we just hit the ground running and beat the hell out of each other,” he said.

Hargrave, meanwhile, talked about the things that made him want to work with Hemsworth again.

“Filmmaking is one of the most collaborative art forms out there. When you get the opportunity to work with someone like Chris, who is not only extremely talented in his lane which is the acting and action, but as a filmmaker, he’s so collaborative and knowledgeable about storytelling, writing and where to put the camera. It makes my job a lot easier when you have somebody like him inspiring you and helping lead the way,” he said.

Following the press conference, Hemsworth and Hargrave glammed up for the red carpet event held ahead of the Asia-Pacific premiere of “Extraction 2.”

Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave attend the APAC red carpet premiere for the movie 'Extraction 2' in the Philippines on June 5, 2023. Netflix

Over 800 fans got a chance to catch a glimpse of Hemsworth and even interact with him. The event drew both local and international stars from the region, adding to the glamour and excitement of the evening.

Celebrities from the Philippines who were spotted at the event include Alden Richards, Maja Salvador, Jane de Leon, Alodia Gosiengfiao, Khalil Ramos, Derek Ramsay, Rayver and Rodjun Cruz and more.

During the event, Hargrave teased that "Extraction 2" will be more about Hemsworth’s character, Tyler Rake, going “in a wild adventure that dives deeper into who he is, what makes him tick and try to make the action bigger and better.”

Hemsworth, for his part, said this movie would be an opportunity for the audience to see something very different from his character.

“We started talking about this film when we shot the first one. At the end of the film, we realized we had this pretty special experience. We had action that people had not seen before. But we had not really dove into the emotional side of things as much as we could. This is an opportunity to ramp up the action again and no one better on the planet that shoots action like Sam, but then we have this character development and this backstory that we weren’t able to explore.”

The day concluded with a screening of the movie, providing an exclusive opportunity for attendees to watch "Extraction 2" ahead of its official release via Netflix on June 16.

Chris Hemsworth attend the APAC red carpet premiere for the movie 'Extraction 2' in the Philippines on June 5, 2023. Netflix

Hemsworth’s visit to the Philippines has created a buzz among movie enthusiasts and fans, who are all excited to see what he’s worked hard on. The actor recognized this anticipation among fans, expressing gratitude to everyone continuously supporting him and the projects he makes.

“We love you guys. We wouldn’t be here without you. The support and love for the first film and the enthusiasm and excitement for the second one, it’s such an honor. Again, we wouldn’t be here without you so thank you so much. We love you guys,” he said.