American singer Halsey and K-pop superstar Suga of BTS have reunited for a new version of the song "Lilith," in celebration of the release of the action-fantasy video game "Diablo IV."
Released on Monday, the music video for "Lilith" features both artists and channels dark fantasy and mythology.
"We both grew up playing the [Diablo] games [and] I've always wanted to do a concept with Suga with this type of dark mythology," Halsey said in a Twitter post.
The song "Lilith" was originally part of Halsey's fourth album "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," released in August 2021.
The pair previously worked together in BTS' 2019 single "Boy With Luv."