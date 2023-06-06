BTS' Suga and Halsey in the music video for 'Lilith,' released for the video game 'Diablo IV.' Screengrab from video on Halsey's YouTube channel

American singer Halsey and K-pop superstar Suga of BTS have reunited for a new version of the song "Lilith," in celebration of the release of the action-fantasy video game "Diablo IV."

Released on Monday, the music video for "Lilith" features both artists and channels dark fantasy and mythology.

"We both grew up playing the [Diablo] games [and] I've always wanted to do a concept with Suga with this type of dark mythology," Halsey said in a Twitter post.

The song "Lilith" was originally part of Halsey's fourth album "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," released in August 2021.

The pair previously worked together in BTS' 2019 single "Boy With Luv."