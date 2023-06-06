Belle Mariano excited for first live solo major concert

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Belle Mariano expressed her excitement over her upcoming concert "Beloved" at the New Frontier Theater on July 22.

"Ito yata ang first concert ko na physical. Seeing them there, oh my gosh, I just can't imagine. So I'm doing a lot of preparations now," Mariano said in a vlog uploaded on Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update.

Asked what her fans can expect from her concert, Mariano replied: "May ire-release akong songs na ako ang nagsulat. Abangan niyo 'yan and may guests rin ako. Pero quiet muna ako roon, hindi muna ako magshi-share."

Mariano simply said, "Surprise 'yan" when pressed if her love team partner Donny Pangilinan will have a special participation in her show.

She also thanked her fans after tickets for some sections are already sold out.

"Nakikita ko sa Twitter nagsasabi silang sold out so kino-confirm ko kung sold out ba talaga but may mga sold out na nga. So sabi ko, my gosh grabe I can't imagine and I'm just so grateful for all the support they are giving me. I obviously won't do this concert without them," Mariano shared.

Tickets for "Beloved" are still available on Ticket.net.

“Beloved” will mark Mariano’s first major offering in 2023. Still expected for the emerging superstar this year are her second album, which she recently finished recording, and her teleserye lead role debut, opposite Pangilinan.

Mariano's first solo concert in January 2022 was held virtually amid pandemic restrictions. The banner year also saw her starring in the second season of “He’s Into Her” and her second film with Pangilinan, “An Inconvenient Love.”

