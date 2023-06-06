Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque stir engagement speculations

MANILA – Celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque stirred engagement speculations over the weekend after the actor posted on social media new, sweet photos of them together.

While it’s not immediately clear when the shots were taken, it’s definitely during one of their beach getaways as a couple.

Roque’s post, which he simply captioned a finger heart emoji, garnered hundreds of comments from netizens inquiring whether he has already popped the question.

In the past, Roque admitted that he’s had a crush on Alonzo since they first met in 2016. Back then, Alonzo thought Roque was too young for her.

They remained friends since they first met, and it was not until the latter part of 2019 during their trip to Japan when she began seeing Roque in a different light.

In April 2021, Alonzo first confirmed that she’s dating Roque. The celebrity couple marked their second anniversary last January 28.