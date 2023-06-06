A Flock of Seagulls to headline New Wave Festival 2023

MANILA - DMC Entertainment Production Management has unveiled the lineup of this year’s New Wave Festival.

English band A Flock of Seagulls will headline the concert, along with Steve Kilbey of The Church, Frank Kearns of Cactus World News, and Peter Coyle of The Lotus Eaters.

Also part of the roster are the Philippines’ very own Orange and Lemons, Innvervoices and Voilent Playground.

Dubbed as the “biggest '80s concert party of the year," the event will be held on November 25.

DMC Philippines has yet to announce where the festival will be held.

Tickets to the show, however, will go on sale beginning third week of June.