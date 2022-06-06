MANILA -- Actress Yassi Pressman threw a disco-themed party for the birthday of her sister Issa, who turned 25.

Yassi took to social media to share photos and clips from the special occasion for her sibling held at their home.

"Beautiful set-up at home... @keikofoxx & I literally planned this one day before. Thanks for making it possible... All for u booboo," Yassi wrote on her Instagram page.

"Ilysm @pressmanissa defending you no matter what. Since birth. See last pic. Wherever u go I'll be there. LET'S MAKE THIS YOUR BEST YEAR YET! I love u 5ever. You mean more than the world to me," Yassi also shared in one of her posts.

In her previous post, Yassi shared her promise to her dad, Ronnie Pressman, who passed away in February 2020, that she will take care of Issa.

Yassi has openly credited her father as her motivation for working hard and living a full life.

Mr. Pressman had been a visible figure in the public lives of his celebrity daughters, as they would cite him as their source of strength and inspiration.

In 2018, he even joined Yassi in a televised interview on “Magandang Buhay,” where they shared an emotional moment.



