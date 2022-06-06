What 'Broken Marriage Vow' stars learned from their roles

The cast of 'The Broken Marriage Vow' at the finale press conference. Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — With different struggles faced by their characters on the drama series, the cast of “The Broken Marriage Vow” shared on Monday what they learned from their roles.

"The Broken Marriage Vow" is entering its last three weeks and will explore how David Ilustre (Zanjoe Marudo) will navigate his feelings towards Dr. Jill (Jodi Sta. Maria) and Lexy (Sue Ramirez).

Jane Oineza, who plays the role of Diane Riagon and helped Dr. Jill in confirming David's infidelity, said it is important to learn how to love yourself.

"More on learning to love herself and unahin din ‘yung sarili and what she needs and learning to let go of someone that you love kasi hindi talaga kayo swak or hindi niyo nalalabas ‘yung best ng isa’t isa," Oineza told reporters in a press conference.

Sue Ramirez said it is important to listen to others and not just rely on yourself.

"You also have to learn how to listen to the people around you. ‘Yung siguradong-sigurado ka na hindi ka ile-let down. your parents, how si Lexy was loved by her mom and her dad," Ramirez said.

"You really have to give value to the people who take care of you and hindi mo lang pwedeng ipilit nang ipilit ‘yung gusto mo. Aabot ka talaga roon sa point na kailangan mo nang mag-decide at kailangan mong makinig sa mga taong nagmamahal sa’yo. Kailangan tantiyahin mo rin kung kailan mo kailangang makinig," she added.

Ketchup Eusebio said nothing can justify the act of cheating.

"Hindi mo talaga mabibigyan ng justice ‘yung infidelity pagdating sa pamilya. Magiging baon ko ‘yun laluna’t bumubuo ako ng sarili kong pamilya. Lesson learned para kay Charlie," he said.

Zaijian Jaranilla said that Gio, the son of Dr. Jill, made him realize that you cannot blame yourself for the wrongdoings of your family members.

"Si Gio parang bine-blame niya lagi ‘yung sarili niya kung bakit nangyari ‘yung sa family niya kaya naging open-minded siya ‘yung ‘yung natutunan ko kay Gio lalung-lalo na ‘yung pag-control ng emotions niya," he said.

Zanjoe Marudo said you should not repeat the bad things done by your family members.

"Kung anuman ‘yung pinakamapait o kung anuman ‘yung hindi magandang nangyari sa past laluna nung ikaw pa ‘yung anak tas ikaw na ‘yung bumubuo nung pamilya sana huwag mo nang bitbitin," Marudo said.

"Huwag ka nang maghiganti, huwag mo na siyang dalhin sa susunod na chapter ng buhay mo kasi ikaw naman talaga magdi-direct kung saan ka pupunta … nasa sarili mong desisyon ‘yun, lahat ng bagay. Kasi kung punong-puno ka ng galit at paghihiganti pati mga taong kasama mo sa present, maaapektuhan, madadamay laluna ‘yung magiging anak," he added.

Jodi Sta. Maria echoed Marudo, noting how important it is to be wise in decision-making: "Our lives will only move in the direction of our decisions so we have to really choose wisely."

"Choose our battles if you’re given the chance to fight or to let go, that’s up to you but if you were given the chance to treat the person the same way that that person treated you, I always hope that we choose the high road and we always choose to do better," she said.

"The Broken Marriage Vow" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11, and TV5. It is also available on iWantTFC and Viu.

