Screenshot from ABS-CBN Facebook page

MANILA — For Sue Ramirez, it is still surreal that she has worked with Jodi Sta. Maria as they wrap the last three weeks of 'The Broken Marriage Vow' series.

In a press conference, Ramirez recalled how she met Sta. Maria in their hometown during the latter's taping.

"First time ko po siyang nakita, hindi pa po ako artista. I was 11 years old tapos she was taping 'Tayong Dalawa; ‘yung kay Kim Chiu at Gerald Anderson," the actress said Monday.

Ramirez said she made an effort to go to the taping and get photos of Sta. Maria and her son, Thirdy.



"So, nagte-taping sila roon sa village namin sa Parañaque tapos sabi nandun si Jodi Sta. Maria. So, nagbike talaga ako simula sa bahay namin hanggang sa set nila na medyo malapit lang naman tas nanood ako ng taping nila," Ramirez said.

"Baby pa si Thirdy nun, lumapit talaga ko sa kanya tapos hindi ako nagpapicture, pinicturan ko lang talaga sila ni Thirdy," she added.

Ramirez said that it is humbling to look back at such moments and it made her give her A-game on set.

"Alam mo ‘yun ‘pag binabalikan ko ‘yung mga ganoong moments tapos ngayon ‘yung relationship namin ni Ate Jodi grabe sobrang hindi ko talaga ever in-imagine nung mga panahon na ‘yun that I will be working with her on this project," she said.

"Kaya ‘yun ‘yung binabalik-balikan ko palagi sa tuwing nakakausap ko si Ate Jodi ‘yung hindi ko talaga maalis sa isip ko, the first time that I saw her and kung paano niya ako tinanggap dito bilang katrabaho, it’s really a humbling experience."

"The Broken Marriage Vow" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11, and TV5. It is also available on iWantTFC and Viu.

RELATED VIDEO: