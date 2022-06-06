MANILA – After working with Janine Gutierrez in two acting projects, Paulo Avelino admitted that they are lot closer to each other now.

“I discovered a lot kay Janine also in terms of her family and everyone she would make kuwento. I think I got to know her better,” Avelino told Push during the special screening of their movie “Ngayon Kaya” last week.

“Actually pag-lock-in nga mas nagkakausap kami kasi halos araw-araw kayo sa set. 'Pag break wala rin akong makakasama kung 'di sila. Sabay sabay din kumain lahat. 'Yung biyahe abroad parang less pa kami nagkikita more than sa lock-in (laughs),” he added.

Since they forged a special bond, Avelino declared he is happy with the current status of his friendship with Gutierrez.

“Happy ako na any time na gusto ko ng kausap puwede kong tawagan si Janine, puwede ko siyang imbitahan kumain or magkape. Siguro what I like about her is 'yung madali siyang patawanin,” he said.

Professionally, however, Avelino shared that he and Gutierrez will be going on separate ways for now.

Nonetheless, he hopes to work with the actress again in the future.

“Nag-e-enjoy naman kaming magkatrabaho at sana magkatrabaho ulit kami. At kanya kanyang project muna. May gagawin si Janine na bagong project kasama si Zanjoe (Marudo) sa ABS-CBN. Ako naman babalik muna ako sa pagiging tambay ko,” he said laughing.

“Ngayon Kaya” is the long-delayed film starring Gutierrez and Avelino that is finally set for release two years after it was unveiled.

The forthcoming theatrical run of the movie interestingly comes amid speculation surrounding Gutierrez and Avelino’s real-life relationship.

The two, who went on to co-star in the since-concluded ABS-CBN teleserye “Marry Me, Marry You,” have becoming increasingly open about their rumored romance, by sharing snaps of each other on social media with sweet captions.

“Ngayon Kaya” is also an apt title for the long-time friends, who share the same talent manager and had once gone out on a date, before their respective relationships which later on ended.