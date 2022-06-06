MANILA – It’s a November to remember for LANY fans in the Philippines.

On Monday, concert promoter Live Nation Philippines finally announced the dates when the American indie pop band will return to Manila as part of its Asian tour.

According to the announcement, LANY will be performing again at the Mall of Asia Arena not just once, not twice, but thrice when they come here later this year.

The dates of their concert are on November 11, 12 and 13 and tickets will go on sale for the general public beginning June 10.

Tickets to the concert are priced from P6,550 for the most expensive, to P1,950 for the general admission.

This will be LANY's sixth visit to the Philippines.

The first time the band performed in the country was in March 2017. In 2018, they had sold-out Manila shows at the Araneta Coliseum. The year after that, LANY again held back-to-back sold-out shows at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Their last visit to the country was in 2020 just before the world was hit with the COVID-19 pandemic when they performed in Cebu as part of the Plus63 Music & Arts Festival.

A well-loved act by Filipino music fans, LANY is known for the hits “ILYSB”, “Malibu Nights”, “pink skies”, and “Thru These Tears”, among others.