MANILA -- Actress-host Kim Chiu took to social media to express her gratitude to her "Pinoy Big Brother" family as she congratulated Anji Salvacion for winning the long-running reality show's latest season.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday night, Chiu, who also started her showbiz career when she joined "PBB," said she is grateful to be part of the reality show's journey.

"FIrst of all CONGRATULATIONS to our PBB season 10 big winner @_anjisalvacion_ and congratulations to all the housemates who made this season colorful! To all the staff and crew who made this journey one for the books as always!!!! To my #PamilyaNiKuya most people don’t know what we always talk about and how we are behind the cam, but I am so proud of us, so thankful magkakasama tayo sa journey na ito. Bonding, chikahan, tears, and most of the time laughing and eating. I want to say THANK YOU SO MUCH!"

She also thanked co-hosts starting with Robi Domingo. "Thank you, Robs sa pagiging isang sandalan namin 'pag hugutan ng confidence, 'pag alam ko na medyo nawawala na 'yung sasabihin, nandyan 'yung mga bulong mo sa akin. The confidence mo na hinuhugatan namin. Thank you!"

To Enchong Dee, she said: Halos sabay tayo nagsimula and 'di natin pareho inexpect na mapupunta tayo sa hosting. Pero ang galing natatawid natin siya. Nakaka-proud!:"

She also thanked Melai Cantiveros "for bringing so much light and joy sa groupo natin! Iba talaga ang saya na dala mo!!! Super super walang makakatalo. Naalala pa natin kung paano tayo magkamali sa 'PBB' nung nagsimula tayo pero ngayon lumalaban na. Thank you miga!"

She then thanked Bianca Gonzalez for being a "humble" leader.

"Sobrang down to earth mo Ate B. Hindi mo pinaramdam sa amin na 'pag magkamali kami eh malaking kasalanan; instead, mas encourage mo kami na okay lang 'yan, mas masanay na kami sa susunod pa. Patuloy pag-guide mo sa amin Ate B. You are a big winner to everybody. Thank you so much."

Lastly, she thanked ABS-CBN's head of TV Production Lauren Dyogi for "this excellent opportunity."

"I will be forever grateful to this house where dreams do come true. Soar high PBB fam," Chiu concluded.

Since winning the ABS-CBN reality show in 2006, Chiu has starred in numerous movie and television projects. Her last ABS-CBN teleserye was “Love Thy Woman” with her boyfriend Xian Lim.

Chiu is also currently one of the hosts of noontime program “It's Showtime."