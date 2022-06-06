Screenshot from ABS-CBN Facebook page.

MANILA — Actress Jodi Sta. Maria celebrated her 40th birthday early on Monday with "The Broken Marriage Vow" stars and its directors.

After the press conference for the drama series, cast members Zanjoe Marudo, Zaijian Jaranilla, Jane Oineza, Sue Ramirez, and Ketchup Eusebio together with Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay surprised Sta. Maria with a cake.

Sta. Maria thanked her co-workers and said: "‘Yung prayer ko is for each and every one of us na whatever your heart desires sana ma-realize in this lifetime."

"The Broken Marriage Vow" is entering its last three weeks and will explore how David Ilustre (Zanjoe Marudo) will navigate his feelings towards Dr. Jill (Jodi Sta. Maria) and Lexy (Sue Ramirez).

With different struggles faced by their characters in the drama series, the cast of the drama series earlier shared what they learned from their roles.

"The Broken Marriage Vow" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11, and TV5. It is also available on iWantTFC and Viu.

