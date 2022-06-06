Handout

MANILA -- Gary Valenciano is making a musical theater comeback after 23 years.

The country's "Mr. Pure Energy" is part of the 2022 run of Trumpets' longest-running musical, "Joseph the Dreamer," which is slated in July.

After playing the titular role in 1999, Valenciano now takes on the character of Joseph's father, Jacob. His son, Paolo, is directing him in this year's production.

"Joseph the Dreamer," which will be staged at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Taguig, marks the return of Trumpets to live theater two years since the start of the pandemic.

Sam Concepcion reprises his role of Joseph, with other cast members also playing the same parts they did in 2020: Audie Gemora as Jacob, Kayla Rivera as Asenath, Carlo Orosa as Pharaoh, and Bituin Escalante as Rachel.

Tickets are available at Ticketworld.