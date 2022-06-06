Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprises mom with new house

Hollywood superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media to share his latest surprise for his mother, Ata.

On Instagram, Johnson posted a clip of his mom checking out the new house he bought for her.

"When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry ~ these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy. I surprised my mom and bought her a new home. Took me and my design team 8 weeks to get it ready, where she could walk thru her front door for the very first time and everything she saw was brand new and a total surprise," Johnson wrote.

The "Jungle Cruise" actor added: "I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, 'After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. That's my dream.' Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy ~ welcome home. I always say, if you got a good mom then you got a shot at becoming a good, caring human being. Let’s all give our mamas a big grateful squeeze this weekend and make ‘em happy," he added.

In another post, Johnson posted a clip of his mom turning emotional after seeing their family and ancestors' photos in the family room.

Johnson also shared a video of the Smackdown Room, where she keeps "the coolest" The Rock memorabilia.

Johnson stars in DC's upcoming movie "Black Adam."