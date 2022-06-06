Derek Ramsay proudly attends son Austin's graduation

Derek Ramsay was an image of a doting father as he accompanied his son Austin to his graduation.

On Instagram, the actor shared some snaps of them at the ceremony together with Austin wearing his toga.

“That’s my boy!” Ramsay proudly wrote across one of their photos as a caption.

Aside from Ramsay, his wife Ellen Adarna was also at Austin’s graduation.

Austin, whom Ramsay first introduced to the public in June 2015, is his son with his former partner Mary Christine Jolly.

Ramsay and Jolly got married in 2002. After their separation, Jolly moved to Dubai and raised Austin by herself. According to Ramsay, it was only in August 2011 when he confirmed that he is Austin's father.

In November 2021, Ramsay married Adarna nine months after they confirmed their relationship to the public.

Ramsay said he plans to have a baby with Adarna too, and he wants another son.

"Do I plan to have kids? Yes. Well, probably next year. I want a boy, Ellen wants a girl," Ramsay said.