Jodi Sta. Maria at the finale press conference of 'The Broken Marriage Vow.' Dreamscape Entertainment

MANILA — Actress Jodi Sta. Maria on Monday shared what's next for her after her iconic role as Dra. Jill in the "The Broken Marriage Vow" as it enters its last three weeks.

In a press conference, Sta. Maria admitted that her character really pushed her to her limit and made her say that it would be her last project.

"This role has really pushed me to the edge kumbaga pushed me to my limit parang heto na ‘to, hanggang dito na ‘to. I clearly remembered, after we all watched the trailer, may papiging doon sa gilid. We were all happy na finally nakita na namin ‘yung glimpse ng ginawa namin but parang I just told (Zanjoe) and Direk Andoy (Ranay), sabi ko, ito na ‘yung huling project ko. Sabi ko, after 'TBMV,' ayoko na," Sta. Maria told reporters.

Sta. Maria recalled that at that time she was questioning herself and thinking about what she can still offer as an artist.

"Hindi ko alam kung unang-una, meron pa ba akong mabibigay sa susunod na project na feeling ko na lahat na ibinigay ko na dito. Hindi talaga naging madali feeling ko heto na ‘yun, wala na akong ibang magagawa after this," Sta. Maria said.

"Sabi ko nga kapag kumukuha ako ng bond paper nagta-try ako ng isang bagong character, wala talaga, parang feeling ko lahat ng creative juices ko na-cut off. Ang naisip ko, kung artista ka at ganito ka kaubos ano pang pwede mong gawin?" she added.

The actress said all she needed was some rest to change her mind. She has yet to reveal details about her future projects.

"Pagkalabas ko ng lock-in (taping), I realized that I was so tired. I was physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausted from playing the role of Dra. Jill kasi feeling to talaga wala na eh. Nasagad talaga," she said.

"All I really needed lang pala was a break, to recharge, to relax, to just kalma. ‘Yan ang aabangan nilang exciting part. Wala pa talagang concrete na plano kung ano’ng mangyayari sa ’kin after 'The Broken Marriage Vow.' ‘Yun lang muna ang masasabi ko."

The last three weeks of "The Broken Marriage Vow" will explore how David Ilustre (Zanjoe Marudo) will navigate his feelings towards Dra. Jill and Lexy (Sue Ramirez).

"The Broken Marriage Vow" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11, and TV5. It is also available on iWantTFC and Viu.

RELATED VIDEO: