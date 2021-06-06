Yam Concepcion gets fully vaccinated against COVID-19 while in New York

MANILA – Yam Concepcion got herself fully vaccinated against COVID-19 during her stay in New York.

On Instagram, the “Init sa Magdamag” actress shared a photo of herself with her longtime boyfriend Miguel and their cute puppy as they showed off her accomplished vaccination record card.

Based on her record, she got her first shot last May 8, while her second was on June 5.

“Post-Vax date sponsored by modern science. Happy 5th,” she wrote before using the hashtag #fullyvaxxed.

Concepcion flew to New York early May while she is on a break from her locked-in taping for the drama “Init sa Magdamag.”

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U” last April, Concepcion said she will be staying in the United States for two to three months to spend time with Miguel.

She said the last time they were together was in December but it only lasted for two weeks.

“Nasanay na rin kaming LDR (long distance relationship) so parang this is nothing new to us, magkalayo pa rin kami. Sobrang swerte lang kasi nakauwi siya dito nung end of December until January bago kami nag locked-in taping ulit. We had time together naman,” she said.

Now into their sixth year as a couple, Concepcion said they make their relationship work through constant communication and trust.

