WATCH: Vice Ganda, Moira in 'Ikaw at Ako' duet

Vice Ganda joined Moira dela Torre on “ASAP Natin ‘To” for a moving rendition of one of the latter’s biggest hits.

Taking the center stage, Vice Ganda conveyed the right emotions when he began singing the first few parts of “Ikaw At Ako.”

Dela Torre complemented him during the duet, with their voices blending naturally.

Dela Torre has a real talent for writing a tearjerker. Aside from “Ikaw At Ako,” her other moving songs include “Paubaya,” “Tagpuan” and “Malaya”.

