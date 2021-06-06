WATCH: Alex Gonzaga teaches nephew Seve how to sing

MANILA – It was early last month when Toni Gonzaga first shared a video of her son Seve singing a song that he learned from his aunt Alex Gonzaga.

That video went viral with several netizens admiring how adorable Seve was while singing.

On Sunday, Alex finally put up a vlog sharing some behind-the-scenes when she first taught her nephew that song.

As can be gleaned from her seven-minute clip, Alex hilariously looked exhausted realizing it’s hard to keep a toddler focused on a particular task.

Nonetheless, she succeeded in teaching Seve the tune that he was able to sing it in its entirety afterwards.

In a recent interview, Alex admitted she already wants to have kids and build a family with her husband Mikee Morada.

“Gusto ko na siya. Pero parang kapag nandiyan na, feeling ko parang hindi ko pala kaya. Parang ganun,” she said.

Gonzaga had described her family life five years from now.

“We’ll probably have two kids, isang toddler and isang baby. Tapos nakatira na kami sa pinagagawa naming bahay na tinulungan kami ng parents namin pareho,” she said.

While they do not have a baby of their own just yet, Alex said she and Mikee are enjoying each other’s company, saying even their planned bigger wedding this year is put on hold.

