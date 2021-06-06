Toni proud of sister Alex for reaching showbiz milestone

MANILA – Toni Gonzaga lauded her sister Alex as the latter marks a milestone in her showbiz career.

On Instagram, Alex shared a throwback photo of herself and said: “Hi girl. Di man tayo kagandahan noon ang importante gumanda na kahit paano ngayon.”

Alex then shared that she is celebrating her 15th anniversary in showbiz.

“Happy 15th anniversary to us mula nung kinapalan mo mukha mo at nag-audition ka. Akalain mo yun makakapasok tayo showbiz kaya talagang God is good and thank you Lord meron tayo ate,” she wrote.

Toni commented on Alex’s post where she expressed how proud she is of her.

“Congrats @cathygonzaga!!!!! Thank you for starting the party already even before anyone celebrates you. I’m proud of you,” she said.

Toni said she admires Alex’s perseverance despite the many heartaches she encountered in those 15 years.



“Parang sa 15 years, 13 years puro heartaches, but you kept your faith and pushed yourself to keep going. I’m so happy you are reaping the rewards of your perseverance,” she said.

For Toni, Alex’s best days are still ahead of her.

To conclude her comment, Toni said: “Love you! You are an inspiration.”

