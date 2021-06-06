Regine, KZ sing Sam Smith's 'Writing's on the Wall'

Regine Velasquez and KZ Tandingan joined forces as they took on a Sam Smith song on the “ASAP Natin To” stage.

For their collaboration, Velasquez and Tandingan showcased their stellar vocal prowess as they sang “Writing’s on the Wall.”

Smith released the track in 2015 as part of his “Bravo: The Hits” album.

Both among the best singers in the Philippines, Velasquez is popularly known as the Asia’s Songbird while Tandingan, the first-ever winner of "The X Factor Philippines" in 2012, is tagged as Asia’s Soul Supreme.

Velasquez and Tandingan are mainstays of the ABS-CBN variety program.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).