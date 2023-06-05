K-pop group Super Junior. Photo: Instagram/@superjunior

Ready your party hats, Pinoy ELFs!

Long-running K-pop boy group Super Junior is returning to the Philippines in July to meet its Filipino fans, the event's organizer announced Monday.

On its social media pages, promoter Wilbros Live said Super Junior would hold a "fan party" in Manila on July 21.

It appears that member Heechul would skip the event as only Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhun were included in the event's poster.

Further details, such as the exact venue and ticket prices, have not been announced.

The group — known for hits such as "Sorry Sorry" and "Black Suit" — previously visited the country in December, playing two nights at the SM Mall of Asia Arena for its "Super Show 9: Road" concert tour.

Sub-unit Super Junior D&E, comprised of Donghae and Eunhyuk, is also scheduled to hold a concert in Manila in September.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO