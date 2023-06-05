NCT's Taeyong debuts as soloist with 'SHALALA'

Concept photo for NCT Taeyong's solo album 'Shalala,' released June 5, 2023. Photo: Twitter/@NCTsmtown



Taeyong of K-pop megaband NCT released Monday his debut extended play (EP), becoming the first of the 20-member boy group to officially launch a solo music career.

The 27-year-old idol simultaneously dropped the seven-track EP "SHALALA" and the music video for its lead single of the same title.

Other songs on the EP are "Gwando," "Move Mood Mode" featuring Wendy of girl group Red Velvet, "Virtual Insanity," "Ruby," "404 File Not Found" and "Back to the Past."

Taeyong "actively participated" in the album's production, from planning to writing the tracks, the Korea Times earlier reported, citing a statement from label SM Entertainment.

As of writing, #SHALALA_OutNow topped the list of trending topics of Twitter Philippines, as fans celebrated the new release.

Debuting in 2016, Taeyong is the leader of NCT, whose members are divided into several sub-groups. In 2019, he became a part of SuperM, consisting of members from different boy bands under SM.

Taeyong has also contributed lyrics to NCT's songs and co-written tracks for the group.

