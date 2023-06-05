Celebrity couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo had a short vacation in Thailand.

In his Instagram post on Sunday, Guidicelli shared photos of them enjoying their break abroad, which included bonding with elephants.

"We got to spend time with these gentle giants over the weekend! Amazing and relaxing experience in Thailand! Food was amazing too!" Guidicelli captioned his post.

The vacation comes after Geronimo successfully staged her 20th anniversary concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

The couple have been together for over nine years now. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary on February 20.

