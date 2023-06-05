Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli enjoy break in Thailand

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 05 2023 02:30 PM

Celebrity couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo had a short vacation in Thailand.

"We got to spend time with these gentle giants over the weekend! Amazing and relaxing experience in Thailand! Food was amazing too!" Guidicelli captioned his post.

The vacation comes after Geronimo successfully staged her 20th anniversary concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

The couple have been together for over nine years now. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary on February 20.

