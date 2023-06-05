Kris Aquino marks 28th birthday of son Joshua

MANILA -- Television host-actress Kris Aquino turned to social media to share her birthday greeting for her eldest son Joshua, who turned 28.

In an Instagram post on Monday morning, Aquino uploaded a photo of Joshua, who is now in the Philippines based on her previous social media post.



"Kuya, I miss you and I love you so much… you’re where you want to be, surrounded by so many who love & care for you. Yesterday was only the 4th time in 1 year of being in the (US) that mama went to a mall because i wanted to be the one to choose your new clothes. I’m so proud of you! Because of your discipline, jogging & swimming everyday, you’ve already lost more than 20 pounds," Aquino wrote.



In her post, Aquino also gave update about her medical condition after she recently shared that she has 5 autoimmune conditions.

"Some people who love & miss you from here + 1 super special person will arrive in a few days to personally bring home all your gifts. Kuya, I wish I could join them, but mama needs a year & a half minimum of treatment because my latest blood panel confirmed I have 5 autoimmune conditions. Mama will need to semi-isolate in 3 weeks because my immunity already went down. You promised me you’ll spend Christmas up to my birthday here. Please keep praying for all of us? Happy Birthday to our super guapo Kuya, I love you so much & yes I’m taking care of myself (that’s how he ends all his messages by telling me he loves me so much & to 'take care of yourself, mama')," Aquino wrote.

Joshua is Aquino’s son with veteran actor Philip Salvador. She has another son Bimby, with ex-husband James Yap.



