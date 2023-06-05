Girls' Generation's Yuri to hold Manila fan meeting in July

Kwon Yuri. Photo: Instagram/@yulyulk

Mark your calendars, Filipino SONEs, because South Korean singer and actress Kwon Yuri is heading to Manila in July to meet her fans.

Kwon announced Monday on Instagram that she was embarking on her "Chapter 2" fan meeting tour, which includes a stop in Manila on July 9.

Further details on the local event have not been announced.

The tour also includes stops in South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan, based on the poster published on Kwon's Instagram page.

Kwon debuted in August 2007 as a member of Girls' Generation, one of the most popular K-pop girl groups, known for countless hits such as "Gee," "Genie" and "I Got A Boy."

Apart from being an idol, Kwon is also an actress, starring in TV dramas such as "Fashion King," "Dae Jang Geum Is Watching," "Bossam: Steal the Fate" and "Good Job."

Kwon's bandmate, Taeyeon, recently went to Manila to perform at a joint K-pop concert with groups The Boyz and aespa.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO