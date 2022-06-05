MANILA – It’s not new for Jake Ejercito to share photos of his daughter Ellie on social media. However, the most recent picture of her which he shared gained a little more traction than usual.

As seen on his personal Twitter page, Ejercito took a shot of Ellie while they were having a dinner date recently.

He posted it side by side with a picture of Ellie’s mom, actress Andi Eigenmann, which he also took in 2013 back when they were still dating.

“Does it ever drive you crazy just how fast the night changes,” he wrote in the caption.

does it ever just how fast

drive you the night

crazy changes pic.twitter.com/7ocXPb0HEu — Jake Ejercito (@unoemilio) June 3, 2022

The two snaps show Eigenmann and Ellie in an almost similar pose which many netizens found amusing.

Ejercito’s followers even commended him and Eigenmann for managing to have a good relationship even after breaking up years ago.

In a past interview with Cinema News, Ejercito said he and Eigenmann worked so hard together to reach the point where they are today.

“I don’t really ask Ellie about it [how she feels about the setup]. Parang na o-observe ko lang sa kanya. Kasi siyempre Andi and I, 'yung relationship naman namin when it comes to co-parenting, hindi naman naging smooth lagi and hindi naman siya smooth ever since,” he said.

“Marami kaming pinagdaanan na phases. Siyempre before, immature pa kami and everything. So medyo malayo din 'yung nilakbay bago naging ganito ka-settled and smooth.”

What’s good about their situation now, Ejercito said, is it benefits Ellie and that has always been their goal.