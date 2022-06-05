Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Former "The Voice" contestant Morissette Amon on Sunday celebrated her 26th birthday at the "ASAP Natin 'To" stage.

Together with Darren Espanto, Amon performed Camila Cabello's latest hit "Bam Bam" featuring Ed Sheeran.

Asked for her birthday wish, Amon said: "Napakarami ko pa pong goals and I think my birthday wish is just to be able to stay healthy to reach all of them po."

Amon is set to be relaunched under a new talent agency, they said in a joint announcement on Monday.

The “Akin Ka Na Lang” hitmaker officially joined NYMA Talent Management on May 1, according to a statement on their respective social media pages.

Launched in April, NYMA, which stands for “Now, You Must Aspire,” is a talent agency under the new “tradigital” entertainment company KROMA Entertainment.

Amon, who rose to wide popularity in 2013 as a finalist of “The Voice of the Philippines,” was previously managed by Stages Talents.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday