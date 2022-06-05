Mandy Moore and her husband, fellow musician Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting their second child.

The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram pages on Friday by sharing a picture of their firstborn son Gus wearing a shirt that says “big brother.”

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” said the “This Is Us” actress.

Moore revealed they are going to have another baby boy.

“Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall! Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!” she said.

As for Goldsmith, he echoed Moore in saying Gus will be the best big brother, while his wife will be the “best mom of 2.”

“There’s a good chance I’m the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we’re gonna double it,” he wrote.

It was only in February last year when the couple welcomed Gus.