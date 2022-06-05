Jo Koy returning to Manila for 'Funny is Funny' tour

Here’s good news for Jo Koy fans: the Filipino-American comedian is set to return to the Philippines later this year.

Local promoter Live Nation Philippines announced on Sunday that Jo Koy will stage a Manila leg of his “Jo Koy: Funny is Funny World Tour.”

It will be staged at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 31.

Tickets to the show, which are priced from P1,750 to P8,000, will become available to the public beginning June 14 at 10 a.m. via SM Tickets.

Jo Koy, whose real name is Joseph Glenn Herbert, is known for speaking highly of his Filipino heritage in his acts and even on social media.

The last time he was in the Philippines was just before the coronavirus pandemic hit the world back in 2020. He performed both in Manila and Cebu in January of that year.

Currently, Jo Koy is set to star in the upcoming Steven Spielberg-produced movie "Easter Sunday" about a Filipino-American family.

In the film, Jo Koy stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration "with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family, in this love letter to his Filipino-American community."

