Iya Villania gives birth to fourth baby

MANILA – Iya Villania has given birth to her fourth child.

On Instagram, the former MYX VJ shared photos of her baby boy, who she and husband Drew Arellano named Astro Phoenix.

“My longest and most painful delivery but also the most special because I was praying for strength and courage EVERY SINGLE DAY hoping to get thru an unmedicated birth to wrap up this journey,” she said.

“I was at 6cm and giving up when I asked for the drugs when all of a sudden God flipped a switch and I delivered 30-40mins after!!! He knew the desires of my heart and He opened my cervix up before the drugs came,” she added.

Asto Phoenix was born at 4:39pm on June 4.

Villania believes this would be the last time she will give birth.

In the months leading up to June, Villania confessed that her fourth pregnancy journey had been hard for her because of her “all-day sickness.”

“Medyo nags-struggle na ako to keep it a secret because morning sickness this time around has not been good. Actually medyo all-day sickness. That’s been the hardest part. Things that I used to like, hindi ko masyadong like. Even my juices that I would look forward to drinking in the morning and at night, hindi ko rin type,” she said at the time.

Villania believes it’s just really harder with her age, and with each kid.

Aside from her newborn, Villania and Arellano are also the parents of Antonio Primo who was born in 2016, Alonzo Leon who was born in 2018 and Alana Lauren who was born in 2020.

