Why Vice Ganda channeled Kim Kardashian’ look on ‘It’s Showtime’

Vice Ganda once again drew inspiration for her look from an iconic celebrity, this time channeling social-media celebrity Kim Kardashian on “It’s Showtime” Saturday.

Wearing a long, beach-wave wig matched with nude-colored lips, the comedian opened the weekend episode of the noontime show feeling confidently beautiful.

This did not go unnoticed as his co-hosts started to guess her peg with Jugs Jugueta thinking it was veteran actress Dawn Zulueta.

“Kumalma kayo. Ako pa rin ito,” Vice said playfully.

Fellow host Vhong Navarro also chimed in, answering sexy actress Sunshine Guimary, co-star of Vice’s partner Ion Perez in a recent flick.

“Sunshine Guimary na umitim,” the host said laughingly.

He then, revealed that he was copying Kim Kardashian to put him in a good mood just like the previous day when they taped an episode of the newest game show “Everybody Sing.”

“Kahapon nag-taping ako ng ‘Everybody Sing’. Every week iba iba ’yung look. Feeling ko ang ganda-ganda ko kahapon, pinaganda nila ’ko. Hanggang umuwi ako ang saya-saya ng puso ko,” he narrated.

This prompted Vice to make an extra effort on her looks so he would experience the same mood he felt Friday.

“Kaya bago ako matulog, bukas dapat ma-feel ko na maganda ulit ako para masaya ulit ako kasi the more you feel ganda, the more you feel saya,” the comedian added.

This was not first time Vice appeared to be copying a celebrity as he gladly accepted his co-hosts’ challenge last May to pose like actress Claudine Barretto in the latter’s movie back in 2002.

Singer and co-host Karylle quipped that Vice’s face was shaped like a grain of rice, to which Vhong Navarro likened his look to Barretto in her film “Kailangan Kita,” with actor Aga Muhlach.

According to Navarro, Vice’s aura on Saturday resembled Barretto’s character in the film showing her in a rice field.

