‘Life is a gift’: Sarah G delivers moving message at ASEAN-Japan music festival

Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo used her appearance at the virtual ASEAN-Japan Music Festival to encourage the public to celebrate life and remain hopeful amid the onslaught of COVID-19.

Geronimo represented the Philippines in the international music festival for the second time where she addressed the growing anxiety the public is experiencing due to the pandemic.

The Pinay singer also acknowledged the effects of the coronavirus such as loss of job, opportunities and lives.

“The past year has been very challenging for all of us. We have been affected in so many ways and have experienced different kinds of loss -- from losing jobs, opportunities, hope, and the most painful, losing a loved one,” Geronimo said in the second part of the program.

“Our minds are filled with anxious thoughts and we ask, 'When will this end?'”

The Popstar went on to share her realizations.

“Perhaps, it is a reminder of what truly matters -- life, family, time. Let us all be united in showing empathy and care for one another,” she continued.

Geronimo, now married to actor Matteo Guidicelli, also urged the virtual audience to show kindness and be grateful every day.

“Let go of resentment. Choose peace and freedom over hate and imprisonment. Let love and kindness rule our hearts every day,” the singer added.

“Life is a gift that we should be grateful for. If there is one thing I learned, my faith in God is the only constant thing I can rely on during times of uncertainty.”

She believes there are still reasons to celebrate life and there remains a chance to build lasting memories with loved ones despite the fear and limitations brought by the pandemic.

“It may seem hard to do, but let us remain hopeful. Let us continue to celebrate life, because this too shall pass. Let us continue to create beautiful memories with our loved ones however we can and while we still can,” she concluded.

In the first half of the event, she discussed the impact of music in “every stage of life” before surprising the fans with her death-defying video of “Ikot-Ikot.”

“Music is a universal language that speaks to our soul through every stage of life. Music is very powerful. It can heal a wounded heart, uplift one spirit and bring renewed hope,” Geronimo said.

“I do hope our music and performances can be a source of inspiration for all of you. Once again, thank you so much and stay safe.”

Sarah performed “Isa Pang Araw” in the second half of the music festival.

The Pinay singer joined other performers from neighboring countries such as Dong Nhi of Vietnam, Godai Natsuko of Japan, Andien of Indonesia and Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza of Malaysia.

Geronimo first performed in the music festival back in 2018 in Tokyo, singing her hit songs “Tala” and “Kilometro.”

