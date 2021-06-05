For second time, Sarah Geronimo represents PH in ASEAN-Japan Music Fest

Screenshots from the ASEAN-Japan Music Festival stream

Popstar royalty Sarah Geronimo raised the Philippine flag anew in an international event as she represented the country for the second time in the ASEAN-Japan Music Festival held virtually and aired on Saturday.

Geronimo once again sent netizens abuzz after her inclusion in the list of performers in the international music festival, making her one of the trending topics on Twitter.

“PINOY PRIDE SARAH GERONIMO” and #SarahGASEANJapanMusicFest ranked second and third, respectively among trending topics, at one point making it to the social media platform’s trending list.

In a video message, the popular singer expressed her gratitude to be invited again to the event as Philippine delegate.

“I'm glad to represent my country, the Philippines, in the ASEAN Music Festival for the second time. Thank you very much for this opportunity. I am truly honored to be a part of this,” she said in her introductory clip.

She went on to discuss the impact of music in “every stage of life.”

“Music is a universal language that speaks to our soul through every stage of life. Music is very powerful. It can heal a wounded heart, uplift one spirit and bring renewed hope,” Geronimo said.

“I do hope our music and performances can be a source of inspiration for all of you. Once again, thank you so much and stay safe.”

Geronimo then wowed the virtual audience with her viral death-defying performance of “Ikot-Ikot,” which was first seen during her digital concert last March.

During the concert, the Popstar revealed it was challenging to sing in a moving set as every movement must be rehearsed carefully.

“Challenging siya kasi dapat well-rehearsed bawat movements. Hindi mo pwedeng labanan 'yung galaw nung set. Kailangan magmukha siyang effortless, dinadala ka lang ng paggalaw nung set,” she said

In the second half of the program, Geronimo showcased a soulful performance of “Isa Pang Araw”, the official movie soundtrack of her film “Miss Granny.”

The Pinay singer joined other performers from neighboring countries such as Dong Nhi of Vietnam, Godai Natsuko of Japan, Andien of Indonesia and Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza of Malaysia.

Geronimo first performed in the music festival back in 2018 in Tokyo, singing her hit songs “Tala” and “Kilometro.”

