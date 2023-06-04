MANILA – The possible reunion project of John Lloyd Cruz and Sarah Geronimo are still “in very early stages,” according to Viva Inc. President and CEO Vincent del Rosario III.

In an interview with Push on Friday, del Rosario shared the backstory of Cruz and Geronimo’s recent photos taken at the Viva office.

“Yung dalawa are friends and have been keeping in touch with each other so one day, sinabi sa amin ni Sarah, ‘Mag-mi-meet kami ni John Lloyd.’ Hinost namin sa office,” he said.

Del Rosario said that the two are discussing their potential reunion movie, but it is still in the initial phases.

“Pero very early stages. Sana matuloy. Kami rin wish namin na matuloy,” he said.

As to who suggested for Cruz and Geronimo to work with each other again, del Rosario said the idea came from the two actors themselves.

“I think both of them like to work with each other again. Sila ang nag-contact-an, hinost lang namin sa opisina. Sana [matuloy],” he said.

Last May 25, Geronimo left her followers abuzz after she posted on social media new photos of her with Cruz.

The pictures were taken at the Viva office, with Geronimo seemingly hinting that they are reuniting for a project through her caption.

The pop superstar simply left emojis of video cameras and a clock, which some interpreted as an indication that they are about to start filming a project together.

Others, meanwhile, were just happy to see them together again six years since they worked on “Finally Found Someone,” their last movie together.