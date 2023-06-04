Jason Hernandez denies dating anew, mentions annulment

Photos from Jason Hernandez's Instagram account

MANILA – Singer Jason Hernandez has put an end to speculation about his supposed new romance, which was spurred by his own Instagram Stories updates showing him being affectionate with another woman.

Hernandez made headlines recently after posting some cozy snaps with a girl. On Saturday, the singer clarified that he does not have a girlfriend.

“Hi, for some people this has been clarified already but I want it to also come from me: the girl in the music video is not my girlfriend,” he said on Instagram.

He also identified the woman as Sumaya McEvoy, who happens to be his friend from El Nido.

In the weeks leading up to his music video release, Hernandez had been posting Stories depicting him in sweet moments with McEvoy. It now turns out that those were promotional teasers for the song.

In his statement on Saturday, Hernandez also pointed out that he is technically still married with hitmaker Moira dela Torre.

"I don't have a girlfriend because I am technically still married and of course I won't have one while my annulment has not been finalized yet," he wrote.

Hernandez's separation from Dela Torre has been a trending topics on social media, particularly after he featured their wedding footage in his music video.

The video for the song "Ikaw Pa Rin" had clips of the actual nuptials, including Dela Torre walking down the aisle and their exchange of vows.

In recent weeks, dela Torre has also had to reiterate never once cheating on Hernandez, in response to a viral post insinuating she had.

Dela Torre and Hernandez, whose music collaboration produced the singer's megahits "Ikaw at Ako" and "Tagpuan" among many others, got married in January 2019.

They confirmed their separation in May 2022, with Hernandez admitting he had been unfaithful to his wife during their three-year marriage.

