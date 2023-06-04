Janella, Belle, Alexa treat ‘ASAP’ viewers with song number with Gary V

MANILA - Belle Mariano, Janella Salvador and Alexa Ilacad offered a special treat for Kapamilya viewers on Sunday.

In collaboration with veteran performer Gary Valenciano, the three actresses showed their versatility as they all sang Atlantic Starr’s “Always” on “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

Several netizens said on Twitter that their number just shows how talented Kapamilya stars are.

