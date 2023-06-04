MANILA – Angelica Panganiban and Gregg Homan are getting married early next year.

The couple shared this in their latest vlog, saying they have already told their close friends, family and relatives abroad to save the date of when they intend to tie the knot.

“We were going to get married last year pero we wanted to make Bean a part of it,” Homan said, pertaining to their eight-month daughter Amila Sabine. “So we are going to do it early next year. We are looking at places locally to do it. But I am excited for it.”

Panganiban, for her part, revealed that they have postponed their wedding twice already and they want to finally push through with it this time around.

“Parang twice na naming dinelay yung wedding. Last year and this year, dapat aalis kami. Ilang beses naming triny mag-elope pero parang ayaw ng mundo na itago namin. Malakas magdasal yung mga kaibigan ang family members namin. So ngayon mukhang matutuloy na siya,” she said.

“Meron na kaming save the date, sinabi na namin siya sa mga kapamilya namin abroad para makapagtipid na sila, makapag-ipon na. Sa mga friends namin na sobrang busy yung schedule nila sa life, marami silang commitments, inunahan na namin sila na i-save na yung araw na iyon,” the actress added.

Making Homan laugh, Panganiban jokingly declared that she is going to marry her fiancé because he’s truly head over heels for her.

“So finally pakakasalan ko na ito kasi talagang dead na dead sa akin. Pagbibigyan ko lang ng isang malakasan,” she quipped.

The couple did not reveal the exact date of their union next year, but Panganiban teased that their followers would be able to figure it out easily.

In another part of the vlog, Panganiban and Homan emphasized the significance of the numbers 5 and 20 in their lives. Interestingly, it was precisely at that time, 5:20 p.m., when the actress accepted Homan's proposal last year.

Additionally, they have consistently chosen that time for their social media broadcasts ever since they launched their YouTube channel.

The hint brought Panganiban's followers to to speculate that she and Homan might get married on May 20 next year.

