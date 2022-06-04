MANILA – As many artists struggled amid the pandemic, actress-singer Maris Racal found a way to still produce music despite the circumstances.

But it was not an easy journey for Racal, who released four singles in the middle of the health crisis to get a sense of normalcy.

In an Instagram post, the Kapamilya star revealed that she worried when the pandemic began but eventually saw a “new world” when she started listening to international artists.

“When the pandemic happened, sobrang worried ako for so many things and that’s when i started listening to kpop, AG, and Lady Gaga. It saved me. It gave me a new world and a sense of normalcy in my life,” the singer wrote.

Not only did these music icons save her, they also inspired her to release some of the music she wrote way before. Hence, the birth of her series of singles.

“I thought ‘hey I want that and I’d also love that for my fans.’ I have some songs in the vault that I'm sure they’d love. That's when I released Ate Sandali, Pumila Ka and Asa Naman. I also just released my latest single Di Papakawalan and I'm so happy with how you guys are receiving it,” she wrote.

Racal then hinted that her “spree of music releases” is soon ending as she set to drop the last two songs of her album.

According to her, she will be releasing a song on June 9 and June 11.

“The song I'm gonna release on the 9th has a special place in my heart. (as a drama queen, umiyak ako while writing it haha) abangan niyo pls! and new song ulit on the day my album will be launched this coming june 11,” Racal bared.

Last week, Racal finally dropped “Di Papakawalan” which she considered as an ode to her lover.

Earlier this year, she also led the cast of “How To Move On in 30 Days,” ABS-CBN’s first YouTube exclusive daily series that premiered last April 4 exclusively on the video platform.

