Super Junior confirms ‘Super Show 9’ world tour

Promotional photo for Super Junior's special album 'The Road: Winter for Spring,' released February 28, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@SJofficial

Korean boy group Super Junior has announced its return to touring.

Through its social media pages, Super Junior on Friday announced that it will start the world tour – billed as “Super Show 9” – on July 15 to 17 at Jamsil Arena in Seoul.

The development came just a few months after the group released a special single album.

"Spring" is composed of the lead single "Callin'" and B-side song "Analogue Radio."

"Callin'," composed by SM's star songwriter KENZIE, is a pop-rock song that "expresses the memories of a love that was painful," the agency said in a statement.

The song's music video has two versions – a "Winter for Spring" version that includes animation, and a "Winter" version without animation, SM said.

Super Junior currently has 9 active members: Leeteuk, Heecheul, Yesung, Shindong, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. Sungmin has been on hiatus from the group since 2015.

The group, which debuted in 2005, is among the "second-generation" K-pop acts that contributed to the global popularity of the "Korean Wave." Its hit songs include "U," "Sorry Sorry," "Bonamana," and "Mr. Simple."

Super Junior last visited Manila in December 2019.