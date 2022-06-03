Did he survive? Cardo’s fate revealed in ‘Probinsyano’

Cardo (Coco Martin) appears unconscious in the June 3 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — It’s not yet the end of the line for Cardo.

The iconic character portrayed by Coco Martin appeared to fall dead in the June 2 episode of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” catapulting the series to a new all-time high viewership on Kapamilya Online Live.

Outnumbered and surrounded after being set up by Lily (Lorna Tolentino) Cardo was shot by Lito (Richard Gutierrez) and laid motionless for the entire episode, with his nemeses, including Arturo (Tirso Cruz III) and Renato (John Arcilla), believing they have finally brought down their common enemy.

But they were mistaken, as seen in the June 3 episode of the ABS-CBN teleserye.

In “Dagok,” Lily had one of her men confirm if Cardo was indeed dead. She was told he still had a pulse. Driven by her scheme to best her rivals Arturo and Renato, Lily decided to have Cardo brought to a hospital, saying she needs him alive.

Tasked to transport Cardo, Albert (Geoff Eigenmann), who has long wanted Cardo dead, instead took the opportunity to torture him. Had he not been stopped by his team, Albert would have killed Cardo.

Task Force Agila, meanwhile, managed to escape, but were anguished over Cardo being left behind despite their best efforts to retrieve him.

The bloody episode similarly drew a big audience on Kapamilya Online Live, with producer Dreamscape Entertainment tallying a peak of some 236,000 concurrent viewers.

This week is not the first time Cardo appeared to have died in the series’ nearly seven-year run. In fact, Cardo managing to cheat death several times has become a meme over the years, with fans joking that Ador is not his only identical sibling, and has several others who take his place when he “dies.”

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.