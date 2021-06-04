'You are so loved': Janella Salvador greets Markus Paterson on his birthday

MANILA -- Actress Janella Salvador on Thursday night shared her birthday message for her boyfriend Markus Paterson.



Aside from solo photos of Paterson, Salvador also shared a snap and clip of her and the actor in her personal Instagram account.

"The only person who can annoy me but make my belly hurt from laughing in a split second. The adventurous dude who balances out my lola-ness. The crazy to my crazy. You are so loved. Happy birthday," Salvador, 23, wrote.

Paterson and Salvador introduced their son to the public just last January 5.

Baby Jude was born in the afternoon of October 20, 2020, as seen in footage of Salvador cradling her baby for the first time in her hospital bed.

The young celebrity couple returned to the Philippines with their baby in February, after months of staying in the United Kingdom.

The couple flew to the United Kingdom in September 2020, or a month before Salvador gave birth to their son.



Paterson is now part of ABS-CBN's upcoming series "Viral" with Charlie Dizon and Joshua Garcia as the lead stars.

