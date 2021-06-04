Tony Labrusca faces raps for alleged lewd acts, physical injuries

Photo from Tony Labrusca's Instagram page

MANILA -- Actor Tony Labrusca is facing two criminal complaints after allegedly molesting a woman and choking a man at a party last January.

According to a press statement, two counts of aggravated acts of lasciviousness and aggravated slight physical injuries were filed against the Kapamilya actor on Friday.

According to the female complainant, Labrusca allegedly molested her twice on January 16, 2021. She accused the actor of flicking her spaghetti straps to expose her breast, and also pulling her from the waist to make her sit on his lap.

The woman, who has not been identified, is a friend of jeweler and businessman Drake Dustin Ibay who was a witness in the complaint.

On the same night, Labrusca was also seen choking the brother of Ibay “after helping him go down the stairs for being too drunk,” the statement said.

The statement also said the “Bagong Umaga” actor “had been seen by not less than four witnesses to actively sought alcohol to embolden himself that is why the charges were aggravated by his intentional intoxication."

In a separate statement, the legal counsel of the complainants, Atty. Regie Tongol, said the incidents were traumatic to his clients.

“Mr. Labrusca being a public figure and a foreigner must learn not to be abusive of women. My clients hope that this complaint would encourage women and anyone who have been victims of abuses by public figures such as Mr. Labrusca whether sexual or otherwise to not be afraid to stand up and be heard,” Tongol said.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Tongol said they decided to file the complaints even after several months since the incidents happened because the "reputation of his clients have been maligned" by Labrusca's camp.

"Actually, my clients didn't really want to file these complaints because they are really private people. Kaya lang recently, their reputations have been maligned nung side ni Mr. Labrusca and people surrounding Mr. Labrusca," he said.

The lawyer also revealed that Ibay's brother was even blamed for the choking incident.

"May mga insinuation na hindi matanggap nila Drake because those are totally untrue. Kaya after much of contemplation, even though, talagang nahirapan sila sa pagmumuni-muni, wala na silang magawa to really to try to teach him a lesson kasi 'di nga acceptable 'yung mga actions niya during that time," he added.

Meanwhile, the camp of Labrusca declined to give detailed comments as they have not yet received official copies of the complaints.

In a statement, Atty. Joji Alonso, legal counsel of Labrusca, urged the public to refrain from casting judgment “based on mere allegations and unfounded claims.”

“We have just been informed that complaints of alleged acts of lasciviousness and slight physical injuries have been filed against our client, Mr. Tony Labrusca. Said acts allegedly occurred some five months ago,” the statement said.

“As we have not yet been in receipt of copies of the complaint-affidavits, we could not give a judicious response nor comment on the matter.”

The issue first surfaced on social media after a series of posts from Ibay about the alleged violent behavior of Labrusca at a house party last January. -- with reports from MJ Felipe