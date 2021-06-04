‘This is new era’: Darren Espanto admits viral mature look part of his rebranding

Photos from Darren Espanto's Instagram account

After his recent photos showing his improved physique sent netizens abuzz, singer and performer Darren Espanto revealed that it was really his intention to “rebrand” himself when he returned to the Philippines.

In an interview with Monster RX 93.1, Espanto said he is enjoying the comments from social media after he posted his picture wearing a white tank top, baring his muscles.

According to the singer, it served as a reminder for the fans that he is getting older after they first saw him on “The Voice Kids” back when he was just 13 years old.

“When that photo was shared across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, I saw all these comments and a lot of people are realizing how old they’re getting. I’m 20,” he said.

“When they first saw me, I was this 13-year-old on 'The Voice Kids' so it’s really funny seeing all those comments.”

Espanto admitted that his team planned his new look when he was still in Canada during the quarantine.

“We’ve achieved that goal especially with the rebranding and stuff. This is new era for Darren because my look is a lot more mature now,” he quipped.

He went on to share that he spent his stay in Canada, doing home workouts with the equipment of his father, who he described as a gym guy.

“Ako 'yung nasa bahay lang naman so I started using the weights and stuff like that,” Espanto shared.

“I remember when I was a kid my dad would go to the gym and the gyms in Canada have this play place for the kids if you didn’t have anyone to leave them at home with so my dad would be there all the time,” he added.

Now that he is back in the Philippines, Espanto is hoping he can maintain his body by staying disciplined with his diet and exercise.

“It’s kind of hard to keep track of everything and stay disciplined with proper diet and exercise and stuff like that. I’m not really one to do that because I do eat a lot of junk food and food in general,” he continued.

Aside from physical changes, Espanto also remembered his puberty days, especially when he turned 16 and reaching the high notes took him sometime to vocalize.

When he turned 17, Darren said he completely lost his falsetto which made him worry.

“It was really a tough time for me. Seventeen talaga was a weird time for my voice because the falsetto wouldn’t even come out,” he said.

Espanto recently took a trip down memory lane as he reminisced about how he made his showbiz breakthrough.

On Instagram, the 20-year-old Kapamilya singer shared a clip of his “The Voice Kids” audition back in 2014.

Espanto simply wrote “7 years” in the caption of his post before thanking all his fans who have been there to support him through the years.

Although he did not end up as the winner of that edition, Espanto went on to become one of the most successful alumni of "The Voice Philippines."

He also has an upcoming digital concert to be streamed live on June 19, 8 p.m. via KTX.ph.

