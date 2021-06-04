LOOK: Neri Miranda flaunts 'preggy bod' in bikini photo

MANILA -- Entrepreneur and former actress Neri Naig continues to flaunte her growing baby bump.

Naig is expecting her second child with husband and Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda.

On Instagram on Thursday, Miranda shared a snap of her in a bikini taken while on vacation in Batangas.



"Preggy Bod," Miranda simply wrote in the caption.



It was last May 9, Mother's Day when Naig and Miranda revealed that they are expecting their second baby.

Naig and Miranda, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in December, have been embracing the rural life in Alfonso town, Cavite.

Naig gave birth to their first born, Alfonso III, in November 2016, named after Miranda's birth name.

