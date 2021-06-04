LOOK: Kim, Angelica, Bela hold their own 'Friends' reunion

MANILA -- Actresses Kim Chiu, Angelica Panganiban and Bela Padilla finally found time to bond again despite their busy schedules as they recently had a reunion.

In her personal Instagram page on Wednesday, Chiu shared photos of her with Panganiban and Padilla showing off their collection of "Friends" merchandiser as they watched the reunion special of the beloved American sitcom.



"Happy to have found this kind of friendship... Salamat sa tawanan and happiness! Feeling recharged!" Chiu wrote.

In the comment section of Chiu's post, Panganiban wrote: "Always the best and the happiest! love you momsies!"

The three actresses, who call their group AngBeKi, a combination of the first letters of their names, started to become close in July 2017.

In a previous interview, Chiu told ABS-CBN News that their friendship unexpectedly formed when she and Padilla "gatecrashed" a party where Panganiban was also invited.

“Gatecrasher kami ni Bela. Galing kami sa isang birthday tapos ayaw pa naming umuwi. Pumunta kami doon sa birthday ni direk Andoy Ranay na nandoon si Angelica. Ang saya saya. Nagtawanan na lang kami hanggang sa lagi na lang kami lumalabas,” she said.

Asked what their common denominator is, Chiu said: “Ang babaw pala naming lahat. 'Yung mga simpleng jokes, tawang tawa kami. 'Yung simpleng takbo sa UP, enjoy na enjoy kami.”

Related video: